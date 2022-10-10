Land acquisition for Kollam-Shenkottai NH on

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The preliminary proceedings of the land acquisition for the proposed Kollam-Shenkottai greenfield national highway for the land that comes in the capital district has begun. As part of it, the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways issued a 3A notification (land acquisition) for the 10-km stretch out of the total 59-km stretch. It is also learnt that the detailed project report (DPR) preparation for the four-laning of the Kollam-Shenkottai is in the final stage. Once the Kollam-Shenkottai stretch becomes a reality, people from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam can reach Tirunelveli and thereby connect the NH-44 corridor much more easily.

“The land acquisition for the 10-km road, which includes Kadampattukonam, has begun. But the acquisition of land in Kollam district remains an issue and NHAI is looking forward to resolving it as soon as possible. If the delays in Kollam district are over, the acquisition for the entire stretch can be started,” said P Pradeep, project director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The land is being taken from villages such as Kudavoor, Madavoor, Navaikulam, and Pallickal under the 3A notification, which is part of the Varkala taluk in Thiruvananthapuram district. The Deputy Collector of Thiruvananthapuram is in charge of land acquisition in the district. The proceedings will be overseen by a special tehsildar of Attingal.

Meanwhile, the project’s environmental impact assessment (EIA) that began on March 15 is underway. Since a substantial chunk of the route includes forest territory, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has authorised the terms of reference. The forest region, according to sources, covers around 27 hectares of land. The entire amount of land required is around 127 hectares.

Of this, less than 12 hectares are in Thiruvananthapuram district. Land acquisition in Punalur and Kottarakkara taluks in Kollam district is currently led by the deputy collector, who is in charge of land acquisition for NH-66. Recently, the state government established a special tehsildar office and 24 posts in the Kottarakkara and Punalur taluks of Kollam district for land acquisition.

One tehsildar, two revenue inspectors, and three surveyors are among the 12 positions in one office. Earlier, the deputy collector in charge of land acquisition in a letter to the Commissioner of Land Revenue requested that the special tehsildar office and staff be mobilised for the land acquisition processes.

The 73-km stretch starting from Kadampattukonam in Thiruvananthapuram district will enter Aryankavu at the Kollam-Shenkottai stretch in Kollam district. A major portion of the land for the project is in Kollam district. The DPR is being prepared by Chaitanya Construction Company of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the DPR, the stretch will have a four-lane road with 26-m width and a 7-m service road. Also, 20 big bridges, 16 small bridges, 45 underpasses, 91 culverts, two bus bays, and 28 bus shelters will be set up. An amount of Rs 2,850 crore is estimated for compensation for land acquisition, buildings to be demolished, and trees to be felled. The stretch will be built under the Bharatamala Pariyojana scheme.

Project overview

A four-lane road with 26-m width and a 7-m service road. Twenty big bridges, 16 small bridges, 45 underpasses, 91 culverts, two bus bays, and 28 bus shelters will be set up

2,850 cr is estimated for compensation for land acquisition, buildings to be demolished, and trees to be felled. The stretch will be built under the Bharatamala Pariyojana scheme

As a substantial chunk of the route includes forest territory, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has authorised terms of reference. The forest region covers around 27 hectares of land.The entire amount of land required is around 127 hectares.

