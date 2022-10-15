Kerala startups net Rs 130 crore business in GITEX expo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Startups supported by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) that participated in the just-concluded GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai have netted business worth Rs 130 crore, reflecting the prowess and potential of the state’s startup ecosystem. A delegation comprising 40 startups from the KSUM participated in the four-day event held at Zabeel Hall of Dubai World Trade Centre, which concluded on Friday.

The world’s largest startup event, GITEX Global set a global stage for startups to explore business and investment opportunities by showcasing innovative products, technology skills and sustainable ideas. Apart from the participating startups, 30 more startups were granted permission from KSUM to visit GITEX.

This edition of the GITEX Global featured the highest-ever contingent of KSUM-supported startups from various sectors, including Edutech, cybersecurity, enterprise tech, Agri tech, IoT (Internet of Things), media tech, health tech, fintech, insurance tech and consumer tech.

The KSUM delegation also attended the ‘India Startups Confluence 2022’ that connected Indian startups to startups from UAE and the Middle East-based larger ecosystem stakeholders. KSUM was the presenting partner for this event. “Startups from Kerala received a huge response from the NRI community and investors at the GITEX Expo. In the future, the KSUM will support the efforts of Kerala startups to set up their offices and establish a strong relationship with UAE,” said KSUM chief executive officer Anoop Ambika.

KSUM will ensure similar participation in the coming editions of the GITEX as well, he added.

Since 2018, KSUM has been taking startups from Kerala to GITEX as part of international exposure or market access programmes. Lauding the efforts of KSUM, UAE Consul General Aman Puri said, the time-tested cordial relationship between Kerala and the Middle East has paved the way for a delegation with such huge participation.

The KSUM delegation will also visit the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park and interact with their peers, before returning home. KSUM is the nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Startups supported by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) that participated in the just-concluded GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai have netted business worth Rs 130 crore, reflecting the prowess and potential of the state’s startup ecosystem. A delegation comprising 40 startups from the KSUM participated in the four-day event held at Zabeel Hall of Dubai World Trade Centre, which concluded on Friday. The world’s largest startup event, GITEX Global set a global stage for startups to explore business and investment opportunities by showcasing innovative products, technology skills and sustainable ideas. Apart from the participating startups, 30 more startups were granted permission from KSUM to visit GITEX. This edition of the GITEX Global featured the highest-ever contingent of KSUM-supported startups from various sectors, including Edutech, cybersecurity, enterprise tech, Agri tech, IoT (Internet of Things), media tech, health tech, fintech, insurance tech and consumer tech. The KSUM delegation also attended the ‘India Startups Confluence 2022’ that connected Indian startups to startups from UAE and the Middle East-based larger ecosystem stakeholders. KSUM was the presenting partner for this event. “Startups from Kerala received a huge response from the NRI community and investors at the GITEX Expo. In the future, the KSUM will support the efforts of Kerala startups to set up their offices and establish a strong relationship with UAE,” said KSUM chief executive officer Anoop Ambika. KSUM will ensure similar participation in the coming editions of the GITEX as well, he added. Since 2018, KSUM has been taking startups from Kerala to GITEX as part of international exposure or market access programmes. Lauding the efforts of KSUM, UAE Consul General Aman Puri said, the time-tested cordial relationship between Kerala and the Middle East has paved the way for a delegation with such huge participation. The KSUM delegation will also visit the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park and interact with their peers, before returning home. KSUM is the nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.