Wales to recruit healthcare workers from Kerala: Health Minister Veena George

In a statement, the minister said that Eluned had informed Senedd, the Welsh parliament, about her decision to recruit healthcare workers directly from Kerala. 

Published: 17th October 2022 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday that she had held talks with Eluned Morgan, Minister for Health and Social Services of Wales, regarding the recruitment of healthcare workers from Kerala during the minister’s visit to the UK. In a statement, the minister said that Eluned had informed Senedd, the Welsh parliament, about her decision to recruit healthcare workers directly from Kerala. 

“Wales will cooperate in the direct recruitment with the support of the Central government. The Welsh government would go ahead with the existing project that allows direct recruitment of healthcare workers. Eluned also said that the cooperation will help get qualified students for Wales under the student exchange programme,” said the statement.

The Welsh government plans to take students from Kerala under the Taith exchange programme. Under the five-year programme, the government would take students and educators to raise the country’s international profile. Veena and Industries Minister P Rajeeve held discussions with Eluned Morgan based on the directives by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said the statement.

