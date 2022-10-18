Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala student who drank poisoned soft drink dies

A 11-year-old boy hospitalised after drinking an allegedly poisoned soft drink died at a private hospital here on Monday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A 11-year-old boy hospitalised after drinking an allegedly poisoned soft drink died at a private hospital here on Monday. The soft drink was given by an unidentified student reportedly studying in the same school. The deceased is Ashwin, son of Sunil-Sophiya couple hailing from Methukummal in Kaliyikkavila. He was studying in sixth standard at a private school at Athencode.He was offered the soft drink at his school in September last week during a celebration ahead of the quarterly holiday.

The student initially rejected the offer but consumed it following the other student’s insistence.He fell sick in the night. Fever, digestive disorder and blisters on his tongue were the initial symptoms. He was first taken to a local hospital and was shifted to a private hospital in Neyyattinkara soon. Doctors there found his digestive track severely damaged.

Later, his kidneys stopped functioning and was on dialysis support. Doctors suspect that some acid-like substance contained in the beverage.  The Kaliyikkavila police which registered a case is yet to identify the student who gave the soft drink. They had quizzed the school authorities. The victim reportedly told his parents that the student who gave the drink was a stranger to him. CCTV visuals from some establishments near the school were also examined.

