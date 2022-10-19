Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

AKG Centre attack: Lookout circular to be issued against YC leader, driver

The crime branch has initiated procedures to issue a lookout circular against two people, including a district leader of the Youth Congress, in connection with the AKG Centre attack case.

Published: 19th October 2022 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch has initiated procedures to issue a lookout circular against two people, including a district leader of the Youth Congress, in connection with the AKG Centre attack case. The lookout circular will be issued against Suhail Shajahan, Thiruvananthapuram district secretary of the Youth Congress, and his driver Subeesh.

The Crime Branch had recently arraigned Suhail, Subeesh and T Navya, a local Youth Congress leader who had unsuccessfully contested on UDF ticket from Attipra ward in the local body election, as accused in the case. Navya, the sleuths said, is absconding and is believed to be holed up in the country, while the other two are believed to have fled the country.

“We feel they are in some Gulf countries. Hence we have started procedures for issuing a lookout circular against them. The circular will help the authorities identify and detain them when they land in any of the airports,” said a crime branch officer.

The officer said the scooter that was used by V Jithin, the first accused, belongs to Subeesh. It was Suhail, who arranged the scooter for Jithin so that he could execute the attack. Navya delivered the scooter to Jithin at Gowreesapattom from where he went to AKG Centre. After returning, it was again Navya who took back the scooter and rode it to Attipra.

This was done to derail the investigation and erase the footprints of Jithin in the attack, the officer claimed.Meanwhile, Jithin has approached the High Court with a bail plea and the crime branch has filed an affidavit opposing it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AKG Centre attack case Crime branch
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp