AKG Centre attack: Lookout circular to be issued against YC leader, driver

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch has initiated procedures to issue a lookout circular against two people, including a district leader of the Youth Congress, in connection with the AKG Centre attack case. The lookout circular will be issued against Suhail Shajahan, Thiruvananthapuram district secretary of the Youth Congress, and his driver Subeesh.

The Crime Branch had recently arraigned Suhail, Subeesh and T Navya, a local Youth Congress leader who had unsuccessfully contested on UDF ticket from Attipra ward in the local body election, as accused in the case. Navya, the sleuths said, is absconding and is believed to be holed up in the country, while the other two are believed to have fled the country.

“We feel they are in some Gulf countries. Hence we have started procedures for issuing a lookout circular against them. The circular will help the authorities identify and detain them when they land in any of the airports,” said a crime branch officer.

The officer said the scooter that was used by V Jithin, the first accused, belongs to Subeesh. It was Suhail, who arranged the scooter for Jithin so that he could execute the attack. Navya delivered the scooter to Jithin at Gowreesapattom from where he went to AKG Centre. After returning, it was again Navya who took back the scooter and rode it to Attipra.

This was done to derail the investigation and erase the footprints of Jithin in the attack, the officer claimed.Meanwhile, Jithin has approached the High Court with a bail plea and the crime branch has filed an affidavit opposing it.

