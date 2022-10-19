Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala man held for beating up wife who refused to drop her job

The video of a husband thrashing his wife to leave her job went viral, prompting the Malayinkeezhu police to register a case and arrest the 27-year-old man under attempt to murder charges.

Published: 19th October 2022 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The video of a husband thrashing his wife to leave her job went viral, prompting the Malayinkeezhu police to register a case and arrest the 27-year-old man under attempt to murder charges. In the spine-chilling video, Dileep, a resident of Machel, was seen grilling his 24-year-old wife over her working as a staffer in a supermarket. The woman can be seen bleeding from her face apparently after being hit by her husband, who appears intoxicated.

She can be heard telling her husband that if she didn’t work, her children would have to starve, but under duress, she finally agrees to drop her job. The video was reportedly shot by Dileep. As it came to the notice of the woman’s friends, they advised her to file a police complaint.

Sources said the duo married, defying their families, and were living on their own thereafter. They have two children, aged three and one. Dileep, who used to be an electrician, is now working at a chicken stall. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala man Domestic abuse
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp