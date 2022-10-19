Kerala man held for beating up wife who refused to drop her job

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The video of a husband thrashing his wife to leave her job went viral, prompting the Malayinkeezhu police to register a case and arrest the 27-year-old man under attempt to murder charges. In the spine-chilling video, Dileep, a resident of Machel, was seen grilling his 24-year-old wife over her working as a staffer in a supermarket. The woman can be seen bleeding from her face apparently after being hit by her husband, who appears intoxicated.

She can be heard telling her husband that if she didn’t work, her children would have to starve, but under duress, she finally agrees to drop her job. The video was reportedly shot by Dileep. As it came to the notice of the woman’s friends, they advised her to file a police complaint.

Sources said the duo married, defying their families, and were living on their own thereafter. They have two children, aged three and one. Dileep, who used to be an electrician, is now working at a chicken stall. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

