Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

University of Kerala notifies fifteen senate members of their expulsion

A day after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan issued a notification removing 15 senate members, the University of Kerala on Thursday informed the matter to the ousted members through a notice.

Published: 21st October 2022 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University headquarters at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo |B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala University headquarters at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo |B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan issued a notification removing 15 senate members, the University of Kerala on Thursday informed the matter to the ousted members through a notice.

The members withdrawn from the Senate, including four heads of university departments, will not be able to attend the next meeting of the Senate on November 4. The Raj Bhavan had issued the notification on Wednesday removing the 15 Senate members after Vice Chancellor VP Mahadevan Pillai chose not to comply with the Governor’s order withdrawing them from the Senate.

Instead Pillai pointed out certain “illegalities” in the Governor’s order in a bid to buy more time and enable the ousted members to attend the next meeting of the Senate. This irked the Governor and prompted the Raj Bhavan to take the extraordinary step of issuing the notification directly.  The expelled Senate members said they will approach court next week challenging their removal by the Governor.

On the directions of the Governor, a special meeting of the Senate was convened on October 11 to propose a member to the search-cum-selection committee the choose the next Vice Chancellor. However, a large section of Senate members abstained and the meeting couldn’t be held due to lack of quorum. The removal of two of the 15 members from the Senate had also led to their automatic disqualification as Syndicate members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan University of Kerala
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp