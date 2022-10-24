Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rozgar: 169 Keralites get posting orders

Posting orders were given to 169 Keralites selected for appointment to various Central government departments.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Posting orders were given to 169 Keralites selected for appointment to various Central government departments. This was part of the RozgarMela - the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel - launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday via video conferencing.

During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees at 50 locations across the country. The prime minister also addressed these appointees on the occasion. The process of appointment of 75,000 officials every month will be continued for the next one year to complete the target of 10 lakh (Das lakh) appointments.  

In Thiruvananthapuram, the mela was held at Rail Kalyana Mandapam. V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, participated in the function. He distributed appointment letters to the selected personnel and interacted with them.

The department-wise break up of candidates who received appointment letters in Thiruvananthapuram: Southern Railway Thiruvananthapuram Division- 33, Canara Bank-SLBC- 3, Department of Posts- 16, Central Bank of India-SLBC - 1, Border Security Force - 5, Central Reserve Police Force - 11, Employees State Insurance Corporation - 50, Central Ground Water Board - 1, VSSC/ISRO/Dept of Space- 45, Geological Survey of India - 4.

