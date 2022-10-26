Congress leader H P Shaji passes away aged 60

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader H P Shaji, 60, passed away at a private hospital after prolonged illness here on Tuesday. He was residing at Kazhakkoottam Thumba Vayalil Bhavan. He was a member of KPCC. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala condoled his death.

During E K Nayanar Government’s tenure, Shaji had held a protest for the local fishermen belonging to Thumba - Pallithura area which led to his 56-day-long imprisonment, police firing and finally victory which has been etched in the history books of the state.

The funeral will be held later. He is survived by parents H P Herik and Aleyamma, wife Laila Shaji, and children Nikhil, Aaromal and Arathi.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader H P Shaji, 60, passed away at a private hospital after prolonged illness here on Tuesday. He was residing at Kazhakkoottam Thumba Vayalil Bhavan. He was a member of KPCC. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala condoled his death. During E K Nayanar Government’s tenure, Shaji had held a protest for the local fishermen belonging to Thumba - Pallithura area which led to his 56-day-long imprisonment, police firing and finally victory which has been etched in the history books of the state. The funeral will be held later. He is survived by parents H P Herik and Aleyamma, wife Laila Shaji, and children Nikhil, Aaromal and Arathi.