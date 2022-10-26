Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Congress leader H P Shaji passes away aged 60

Congress leader H P Shaji, 60, passed away at a private hospital after prolonged illness here on Tuesday. He was residing at Kazhakkoottam Thumba Vayalil Bhavan.

Published: 26th October 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Congress leader H P Shaji, 60, passed away at a private hospital after prolonged illness here on Tuesday. He was residing at Kazhakkoottam Thumba Vayalil Bhavan. He was a member of KPCC. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala condoled his death.

During E K Nayanar Government’s tenure, Shaji had held a protest for the local fishermen belonging to Thumba - Pallithura area which led to his 56-day-long imprisonment, police firing and finally victory which has been etched in the history books of the state. 

The funeral will be held later. He is survived by parents H P Herik and Aleyamma, wife Laila Shaji, and children Nikhil, Aaromal and Arathi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HP Shaji
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp