Kerala's new tourism project to engage, attract women

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state tourism department has launched a ‘Women-Friendly Tourism’ project to ensure safe and hygienic destinations for women. The all-women tour packages, which include food, accommodation, transportation and community guides, will be controlled and operated by women. Launching the state Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission’s initiative, Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas said Kerala already enjoys the reputation as the safest destination for women tourists.

Noting the significance of the project, Riyas said the state needs a paradigm shift at a time when the world is witnessing a sharp increase in the number of women opting for solo and group trips.“The initiative has been conceived not just as a stand-alone package, but as a comprehensive one to ensure the presence of ordinary women in various tourism activities and also to attract more women travellers to the state,” the minister said.

He also inaugurated a one-day workshop organised as part of the project. Delivering the keynote address, UN Women India Deputy Representative Kanta Singh said creating a safe, reliable and hygienic infrastructure that addresses the needs of women is vital while implementing the project.

UN Women will sign an MoU with RT Mission regarding gender-inclusive tourism, she said. Through the project, RT Mission aims to create a network of women’s units and tourism centres manned by women. The project will also ensure that tourism destinations in the state are fulfilling the needs of women tourists.

As part of taking the initiative to all districts, RT Mission will provide training to selected women to work as tour coordinators, storytellers, community tour leaders, auto/taxi drivers (guest handling), homestay operators and in various other sectors like souvenir creation.All basic infrastructure will be made available for the project, which will have a monthly evaluation process, led by the tourism minister.

