Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Woman assaulted inside Museum compound in Thiruvananthapuram, police start probe

"The only issue is we could not identify the culprit so far. We have collected the CCTV visuals, but there is a lack of clarity in those videos. We hope to find a breakthrough soon," an officer said.

Published: 28th October 2022 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman, who came for a walk in the Museum compound, was sexually assaulted by an unidentified man on Wednesday early morning following which the Museum police have registered a case.

However, the culprit is yet to be identified even as the police claimed they were scouring through CCTV visuals.

The incident occurred at 4.45 am in the Museum compound. As per the complaint filed by the woman, she was attacked by a man, who had arrived there in a car. After perpetrating the crime, the man ran away from his victim and scaled the compound wall and escaped. 

In the CCTV visuals, the man was seen running away from the woman, who gave him a tough chase. 

The woman, meanwhile, said she informed the incident to the security guards, who in turn alerted the cops at the Museum police station, which is located a stone's throw from the Museum compound. The woman alleged that the man hid inside the Museum compound for a few minutes, but the police did not bother to check inside. Later, he fled the place, she added.

The police, meanwhile, said there were no lapses from their side and they have registered an FIR and a probe is underway.

"The only issue is we could not identify the culprit so far. We have collected the CCTV visuals, but there is a lack of clarity in those videos. We hope to find a breakthrough soon," an officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexually assault Museum compound Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp