Woman assaulted inside Museum compound in Thiruvananthapuram, police start probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman, who came for a walk in the Museum compound, was sexually assaulted by an unidentified man on Wednesday early morning following which the Museum police have registered a case.

However, the culprit is yet to be identified even as the police claimed they were scouring through CCTV visuals.

The incident occurred at 4.45 am in the Museum compound. As per the complaint filed by the woman, she was attacked by a man, who had arrived there in a car. After perpetrating the crime, the man ran away from his victim and scaled the compound wall and escaped.

In the CCTV visuals, the man was seen running away from the woman, who gave him a tough chase.

The woman, meanwhile, said she informed the incident to the security guards, who in turn alerted the cops at the Museum police station, which is located a stone's throw from the Museum compound. The woman alleged that the man hid inside the Museum compound for a few minutes, but the police did not bother to check inside. Later, he fled the place, she added.

The police, meanwhile, said there were no lapses from their side and they have registered an FIR and a probe is underway.

"The only issue is we could not identify the culprit so far. We have collected the CCTV visuals, but there is a lack of clarity in those videos. We hope to find a breakthrough soon," an officer said.

