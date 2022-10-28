Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KPPL to start commercial production on November 1

Commercial production at the Kerala Paper Products Limited (KPPL) will begin on November 1, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said.

Published: 28th October 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Commercial production at the Kerala Paper Products Limited (KPPL) will begin on November 1, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said. The KPPL is the new name for the Hindustan Newsprint Limited after its takeover by the state government from the Central government. The 45 GSM newsprint will be produced at the company in the first phase.

The subsequent phases will see the production of 42 GSM and 52,070 GSM printing papers. Product diversification and capacity enhancement will be made to tap the possibilities of paper products after the ban on single-use plastic items, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

“The government will develop KPPL as an organisation with Rs 3,000 crore turnover. Its production will be increased to five lakh metric tonne and the number of employees would become 3,000. The organisation’s revamp will be in four phases,” said the minister. He said that the company will be made profitable this financial year itself. “The third phase of the revamp would cost `650 crore. It will be completed in 27 months,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPPL Kerala Paper Products Limited Hindustan Newsprint Limited
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp