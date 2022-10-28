KPPL to start commercial production on November 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commercial production at the Kerala Paper Products Limited (KPPL) will begin on November 1, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said. The KPPL is the new name for the Hindustan Newsprint Limited after its takeover by the state government from the Central government. The 45 GSM newsprint will be produced at the company in the first phase.

The subsequent phases will see the production of 42 GSM and 52,070 GSM printing papers. Product diversification and capacity enhancement will be made to tap the possibilities of paper products after the ban on single-use plastic items, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

“The government will develop KPPL as an organisation with Rs 3,000 crore turnover. Its production will be increased to five lakh metric tonne and the number of employees would become 3,000. The organisation’s revamp will be in four phases,” said the minister. He said that the company will be made profitable this financial year itself. “The third phase of the revamp would cost `650 crore. It will be completed in 27 months,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commercial production at the Kerala Paper Products Limited (KPPL) will begin on November 1, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said. The KPPL is the new name for the Hindustan Newsprint Limited after its takeover by the state government from the Central government. The 45 GSM newsprint will be produced at the company in the first phase. The subsequent phases will see the production of 42 GSM and 52,070 GSM printing papers. Product diversification and capacity enhancement will be made to tap the possibilities of paper products after the ban on single-use plastic items, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. “The government will develop KPPL as an organisation with Rs 3,000 crore turnover. Its production will be increased to five lakh metric tonne and the number of employees would become 3,000. The organisation’s revamp will be in four phases,” said the minister. He said that the company will be made profitable this financial year itself. “The third phase of the revamp would cost `650 crore. It will be completed in 27 months,” he said.