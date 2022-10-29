Heritage structures in Thiruvananthapuram to be lit up at night as part of Travancore Heritage Project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight heritage structures in the state capital will be lit up every night as part of the first phase of the Travancore Heritage Project (THP) carried out by the Tourism Department. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas switched on the illumination of the structures in the state capital on Thursday.

The structures covered in the first phase include Sundara Vilasam Palace, Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) complex at Vazhuthacaud, Sakthi Vinayaka Temple at Palayam, Kerala Museum, Police headquarters, Bank House, LMS Wills Hostel and Juma Masjid at Palayam.

Speaking at the function held at TRIDA Complex, the minister said the THP is being implemented by recognising the historical significance of the erstwhile state of Travancore. “The first phase involves illumination of 30 heritage structures of the city to give them a greater visual appeal in the evenings. The second phase of the project will be completed in a time-bound manner,” he said. The minister added that the government gives great importance to scientific conservation and renovation of heritage structures. Corporation councillor Rakhi Ravikumar presided over the function.

Kerala Tourism director P B Nooh said the illumination of another 12 heritage structures will be completed within the next one month. Works on remaining heritage buildings will be completed by the end of this year, he said.

Tourism joint director Shahul Hamid and Kerala Travel Mart Society (KTM) president Baby Mathew were also present. THP is aimed at conserving and showcasing the cultural richness and tangible legacy of the erstwhile state of Travancore and make the visit to the state capital and its surroundings a more riveting experience. THP seeks to preserve old-world looks of the vintage structures. In the next stage, another 20 structures will be illuminated, and each heritage building would be maintained like a museum.

Overall, the project covers heritage structures from Padmanabhapuram Palace, now in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, to the Parthasarathy temple on the banks of the Pampa at Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district.

