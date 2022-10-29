KSRTC installs biometric punching system in units

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to install an Aadhaar-based biometric punching system in all units as part of its reform measures. Transport Minister Antony Raju inaugurated the facility at the KSRTC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. To begin with, the punching system will be functional at Parassala, Poovar, Vizhinjam, Kattakada, Nedumangad, Attingal, Kaniyapuram and Neyyattinkara from November 1.

The KSRTC will install 500 such systems in all its units at a cost of Rs 2.27 crore. The system will be linked to the salary payment software to process the salaries. The biometric punching system will help the KSRTC keep an accurate record of the workers’ attendance. It has already announced been that salaries will be processed on time for only those having a minimum duty attendance a month. The system also has the option to mark the attendance of employees on temporary assignments to other units.

The minister said the KSRTC will be able to provide salaries on the first day of every month if the revenue also increases significantly. He requested the cooperation of employees in achieving a daily collection of over Rs 8 crore.

KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar said the productivity in KSRTC has improved evidently. The minister also inaugurated a 100 KW grid solar power plant at the headquarters. The solar power plant is expected to produce 450 KW of energy and reduce the monthly power bill by Rs.1 lakh.

