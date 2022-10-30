Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Gold smuggling: Kapil Sibal to get Rs 15.5 lakh per appearance

He is expected to appear for the state when the court takes up the case again on November 3.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An order issued by Law Secretary V Hari on Saturday said senior lawyer Kapil Sibal will be paid Rs 15.5 lakh by the state government for each court appearance in the gold smuggling case.  The Enforcement Department had approached the Supreme Court seeking to transfer the trial to Bengaluru. He is expected to appear for the state when the court takes up the case again on November 3.

Senior IAS officer and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar is an accused in the case. Other accused are Swapna Suresh, P S Sarith and Sandeep Nair.

