Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Ruble-rupee trade will help India reduce dependency on US dollar’

Adikesavan said Indo-Russian trade has shown an increase after the sanctions imposed on Russia.

Published: 31st October 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Cash, currency, rupees

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Urging Indian businessmen to strengthen trade with Russia, former chief general manager of SBI, S Adikesavan, said trade in ruble and rupee will help India reduce the dependency on US dollars. 

He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Trade between India and Russia in local currencies' organised jointly by the Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation, Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram and the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Adikesavan said Indo-Russian trade has shown an increase after the sanctions imposed on Russia. He suggested that Russian banks in India should open vostro accounts to catalyse the ruble-rupee trade.
In his address, Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Raghuchandran Nair said that both countries should use the ruble-rupee transaction to strengthen bilateral tourism.

“Though both countries enjoy time-tested friendship, tourism between us still needs to be strengthened, and the transaction between the business communities in the local currencies will go a long way in cementing this ties,” said Nair.

Nikita Zhavchkin, head of Corporate and Financial Institutions, SBER Bank in India, and Abhinav Grover, senior client relations manager of the Bank in India, explained the services offered by the bank in India.
Ratheesh C Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation and Director of the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram, said entrepreneurs from the tourism industry in Kerala would be able to open accounts with SBER BANK during the upcoming Indo-Russian Travel and Tourism Fair.

Baby Mathew, president of the Kerala Travel Mart and Chairman and Managing Director of Somatheeram group of companies, handed over the documents to Zhavchkin to open the first account on behalf of the business communities in Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar Trade links SBI
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp