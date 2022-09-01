‘A.K.A.’ wins top prize as IDSFFK ends

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘A.K.A’, directed and produced by Geetika Narang Abbasi, was selected the best long documentary as the 14th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala -- organised by the Kerala Chalachitra Academy -- drew to a close on Wednesday.

The jury headed by Anjali Monteiro observed that the documentary makes a fascinating foray into Bollywood’s underworld of “duplicates” -- the lookalikes of megastars Dev Anand, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan -- who cash in on the stardust through mimicry and perseverance while struggling to retain their individual identities. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

‘Ladies Only’, directed by Rebana Liz John, was named the second best long documentary, earning a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The best short documentary award -- carrying a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh -- was shared by ‘New Classroom’, directed by Debankon Singh Solanky, and ‘My Son and his grandfather’, directed by Bojiy Chowdhary. ‘Party Poster’, directed by Rishi Chandana, was named the second best film in the category, for a cash prize of Rs 50,000. ‘The Leopard’s Tribe’ , directed by Miriam Chandy Menacherry, received a special mention.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan distributed the prizes.

Other winners

Long documentary

Best editing (Kumar Talkies award): Milind Chhabra, Jyoti Garhewal Lassar and Shobit Jain for the films ‘P se Pyaaz , P se Paisa, P se Paani’.

Short fiction

Best film: ‘Little Wings’, directed by Naveen Mu

Second best film: ‘Path’, directed by Pradipp Kurbah

Special mention: ‘The Parable of Tommy (Tommyude Upama)’

Campus films

Best film: ‘The Buoyant’, directed by Arun A R, Akhilesh K A and Anandu Krishna

Special mention: ‘Labyrinth’, directed by Abhinav T Rajeevkumar,

and Thirivu (Turn), directed by Sharika P Prasad

Naive to believe dissent can be silenced: Pinarayi

Dissenting voices and constructive criticism are the only factors that can sustain a democratic society, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. He was inaugurating the valedictory function of the 14th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala. He said freedom of expression will not be eliminated if it is banned, and asserted that authoritarianism and tyranny are inextricably linked to every society that suppresses opposition. The only way to advance, he continued, is by paying attention to the voices of India’s various communities. The chief minister stated it is naive to believe that organised and deliberate interventions and attacks in India can silence the dissident voice.

