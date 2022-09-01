Milma launches food truck near KSRTC bus station at Thampanoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) has launched a food truck near the KSRTC central bus station at Thampanoor.Dairy Development Minister J Chinchurani inaugurated the food truck on Wednesday at an event presided over by Transport Minister Antony Raju. “Of late, Milma has been making efforts in stepping up production, diversification and marketing of its products. As a result, its products have now reached foreign markets,” she said. A KSRTC bus, converted into a tea and snacks joint and sales outlet, is stationed at the entrance of the bus station. Its interiors have been designed closely resembling a restaurant with chairs and tables. One of the sides of the bus has been turned into a counter for the display and sale of Milma products.The latest ‘outlet’ opened in Thampanoor is the third one in the southern region that comes under the TRCMPU. The other two food trucks are stationed at East Fort and Karunagapally KSRTC bus depots.