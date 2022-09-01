Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Milma launches food truck near KSRTC bus station at Thampanoor

Its interiors have been designed closely resembling a restaurant with chairs and tables.

Published: 01st September 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Milma Food Truck near KSRTC Central Bus Station at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) has launched a food truck near the KSRTC central bus station at Thampanoor.Dairy Development Minister J Chinchurani inaugurated the food truck on Wednesday at an event presided over by Transport Minister Antony Raju.

“Of late, Milma has been making efforts in stepping up production, diversification and marketing of its products. As a result, its products have now reached foreign markets,” she said. A KSRTC bus, converted into a tea and snacks joint and sales outlet, is stationed at the entrance of the bus station.

Its interiors have been designed closely resembling a restaurant with chairs and tables. One of the sides of the bus has been turned into a counter for the display and sale of Milma products.The latest ‘outlet’ opened in Thampanoor is the third one in the southern region that comes under the TRCMPU. The other two food trucks are stationed at East Fort and Karunagapally KSRTC bus depots.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Milma KSRTC Thampanoor
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp