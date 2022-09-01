Say Hello To Your Neighbour: Nip crime in the bud

Arya UR Steni Simon and Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a gruesome incident in which the body of a youth was found wrapped in a bedsheet and shoved into the duct of a 16-storey apartment at Edachira in Kakkanad by his roommate, the Kochi City Police has launched a three-month-long campaign named ‘Operation Nireekshanam.’ As part of the campaign, the police will enhance the number of CCTV cameras in the city. A grading system, based on the security management of the residents’ associations, is also part of the campaign.

The police have also launched a social media campaign, SHYNe, to encourage residents to get to know their neighbours. A brainchild of the Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju, the ‘Say Hello To Your Neighbour (SHYNe) is being implemented through the social media page of the city police.

Though ‘notorious’ incidents that happen in Kochi haven’t been reported in the capital city so far, several residents say the current situation might escalate if the police don’t step in and nip criminal activities in the bud.

‘Pro-active steps from police needed’

Police officials in Thiruvananthapuram have been organising similar activities jointly with the residents’ associations to prevent such incidents in the city. However, residents say more than installing CCTV cameras, the police should take proactive and immediate steps to prevent illegal activities. More checks on drug mafias and immoral activities might go a long way, they say.

“Installing surveillance cameras alone won’t solve the problem. Crimes can be averted only if proper preventive steps are taken. Criminals, nowadays, are fearless of the police and more youngsters are falling prey to drugs,” says M S Venugopal, president of the Federation of Residents’ Association Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT).

Venugopal adds, “Last year, we had given a proposal to the then city police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay for a project titled ‘Aayiram Kannukal’. It was an initiative where the police department, city corporation and residents’ associations would join hands in installing cameras in all 1,000 residents associations in the city. However, the project never took off.”

Currently, the association has been given instructions to inform the police if flats are rented out to bachelors and submit their details. “However, it is not being strictly implemented,” he says.

Speaking on the SHYNe initiative of the Kochi City Police, Venugopal says, “It is a good initiative and we are already organising many such programmes so that everybody gets an opportunity to mingle. People are still hesitant to rent out flats or houses to bachelors as many are into drugs and alcohol. A pro-active approach of police is the need of the hour to curb criminal activities.”

Simon D’Cruz, secretary of an apartment in Thampuranmukku, says, “We have witnessed a rise in drug use among youngsters. The recent crimes in Kochi bear testimony to such a trend. So, if such security measures are launched by the Kerala police in our city, then it will be welcome. Any specific campaign on the part of the police can bring in a sense of fear among youngsters, which can help prevent them from committing crimes and engaging in anti-social activities.”

Ambili C J, who stays with her friends in an apartment, recalls a recent incident of theft in her area. “I live with a few single working women in a rented apartment near Vellayambalam. Recently, a theft was reported just two houses away from our place. It was a shocking for us as most of us return late after work. We have to get back through the empty street at midnight. Security campaigns will be effective if they include patrolling or putting a regular check on pocket roads and other stretches during the night.

Many homeowners are reluctant to rent out spaces to bachelors and single women. Security measures should be enhanced. It will also help us find a rented apartment easily,” says the chartered accountant.

City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar says CCTV cameras have been installed by residents’ associations long ago in their respective areas.

“We have been holding regular meetings with the members of the residents’ association on the monitoring of illegal activities, if any, in flats and apartments.” “Similarly, many CCTV cameras are being installed by the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL). So, we are planning to install cameras in the remaining areas that need better surveillance,” he adds.

‘Not the same situation’

Dr J Devika, a social critic, says, compared to what is happening in Kochi, it is not known whether the situation is the same in the capital city. She feels that ever since the change in liquor policy, drugs and liquor have become easily available. “We do not know what’s happening in flats in the capital city. Despite the police utilising their resources, there are instances of politicians getting involved to spare their relatives or near ones, especially youths,” says Devika, who is a senior faculty at the Centre for Development Studies in Thiruvananthapuram.

She also expressed anguish over drugs and sexual crimes setting a general tone in culture, which is a cause for concern. Being a senior academic, Devika says, she is aware that youngsters are under tremendous stress. “Economy is in a free fall. Educational and other expenses have skyrocketed. Youths don’t see a rosy future ahead. Social freedom has shrivelled so much that one has to fight endlessly. That is why many get driven into drugs. I think a vision of restorative justice rather than retributive justice might help the situation these days,” she adds.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a gruesome incident in which the body of a youth was found wrapped in a bedsheet and shoved into the duct of a 16-storey apartment at Edachira in Kakkanad by his roommate, the Kochi City Police has launched a three-month-long campaign named ‘Operation Nireekshanam.’ As part of the campaign, the police will enhance the number of CCTV cameras in the city. A grading system, based on the security management of the residents’ associations, is also part of the campaign. The police have also launched a social media campaign, SHYNe, to encourage residents to get to know their neighbours. A brainchild of the Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju, the ‘Say Hello To Your Neighbour (SHYNe) is being implemented through the social media page of the city police. Though ‘notorious’ incidents that happen in Kochi haven’t been reported in the capital city so far, several residents say the current situation might escalate if the police don’t step in and nip criminal activities in the bud. ‘Pro-active steps from police needed’ Police officials in Thiruvananthapuram have been organising similar activities jointly with the residents’ associations to prevent such incidents in the city. However, residents say more than installing CCTV cameras, the police should take proactive and immediate steps to prevent illegal activities. More checks on drug mafias and immoral activities might go a long way, they say. “Installing surveillance cameras alone won’t solve the problem. Crimes can be averted only if proper preventive steps are taken. Criminals, nowadays, are fearless of the police and more youngsters are falling prey to drugs,” says M S Venugopal, president of the Federation of Residents’ Association Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT). Venugopal adds, “Last year, we had given a proposal to the then city police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay for a project titled ‘Aayiram Kannukal’. It was an initiative where the police department, city corporation and residents’ associations would join hands in installing cameras in all 1,000 residents associations in the city. However, the project never took off.” Currently, the association has been given instructions to inform the police if flats are rented out to bachelors and submit their details. “However, it is not being strictly implemented,” he says. Speaking on the SHYNe initiative of the Kochi City Police, Venugopal says, “It is a good initiative and we are already organising many such programmes so that everybody gets an opportunity to mingle. People are still hesitant to rent out flats or houses to bachelors as many are into drugs and alcohol. A pro-active approach of police is the need of the hour to curb criminal activities.” Simon D’Cruz, secretary of an apartment in Thampuranmukku, says, “We have witnessed a rise in drug use among youngsters. The recent crimes in Kochi bear testimony to such a trend. So, if such security measures are launched by the Kerala police in our city, then it will be welcome. Any specific campaign on the part of the police can bring in a sense of fear among youngsters, which can help prevent them from committing crimes and engaging in anti-social activities.” Ambili C J, who stays with her friends in an apartment, recalls a recent incident of theft in her area. “I live with a few single working women in a rented apartment near Vellayambalam. Recently, a theft was reported just two houses away from our place. It was a shocking for us as most of us return late after work. We have to get back through the empty street at midnight. Security campaigns will be effective if they include patrolling or putting a regular check on pocket roads and other stretches during the night. Many homeowners are reluctant to rent out spaces to bachelors and single women. Security measures should be enhanced. It will also help us find a rented apartment easily,” says the chartered accountant. City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar says CCTV cameras have been installed by residents’ associations long ago in their respective areas. “We have been holding regular meetings with the members of the residents’ association on the monitoring of illegal activities, if any, in flats and apartments.” “Similarly, many CCTV cameras are being installed by the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL). So, we are planning to install cameras in the remaining areas that need better surveillance,” he adds. ‘Not the same situation’ Dr J Devika, a social critic, says, compared to what is happening in Kochi, it is not known whether the situation is the same in the capital city. She feels that ever since the change in liquor policy, drugs and liquor have become easily available. “We do not know what’s happening in flats in the capital city. Despite the police utilising their resources, there are instances of politicians getting involved to spare their relatives or near ones, especially youths,” says Devika, who is a senior faculty at the Centre for Development Studies in Thiruvananthapuram. She also expressed anguish over drugs and sexual crimes setting a general tone in culture, which is a cause for concern. Being a senior academic, Devika says, she is aware that youngsters are under tremendous stress. “Economy is in a free fall. Educational and other expenses have skyrocketed. Youths don’t see a rosy future ahead. Social freedom has shrivelled so much that one has to fight endlessly. That is why many get driven into drugs. I think a vision of restorative justice rather than retributive justice might help the situation these days,” she adds.