Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, MLA Sachin Dev to tie knot on Sunday

Published: 04th September 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran holding hands with Balussery MLA Sachin Dev after they exchanged rings at AKG Centre

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran holding hands with Balussery MLA Sachin Dev after they exchanged rings at AKG Centre. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mayor Arya Rajendran and MLA Sachin Dev will tie the knot on Sunday at a function to be held at AKG Hall here. The couple had announced their wedding plans in March and is looking forward to celebrating Onam together with their families in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram. Arya Rajendran garnered global fame after becoming the first youngest mayor in the country in 2020.

“I have known Arya for the past four years and we share a very special friendship even before all this happened,” said Sachin Dev, 28, the MLA from Balusseri. Both of them had worked together in SFI. Handling very responsible political positions in two different districts, Arya and Sachin Dev hope to start a family without affecting the responsibilities assigned to them by the party and voters.

“We will ensure that family life will not come in the way or affect the official responsibilities we both hold. We are committed to the party and the people who voted for us. We both wanted a simple marriage function. Apart from Onam celebrations with both families, we don’t have any plans,” said Sachin.

Arya Rajendran shared the invitation of her wedding with Sachin Dev on her social media handles two days back and has requested guests not to bring any gifts for them. She urged them to make contributions to Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund or orphanages.

