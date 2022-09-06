Congress urges people to join Bharat Jodo Yatra

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress spokesperson Pallam Raju on Monday exuded confidence that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will expose the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government. He urged those believing in secular and democratic values to become a part of the 3,500km yatra, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, slated to begin on Wednesday.

At Indira Bhavan, Raju told reporters Rahul will interact with people on issues like price hike, inflation and unemployment. He recalled that the Modi government came to power giving false promises to the people. “The corporates have been given a free hand in PSUs. The Modi government had trampled down the constitutional rights of the people. Issues pertaining to the people are not being taken up in the parliament,” Raju said.

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, the Kerala coordinator of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ said arrangements are being made not to obstruct traffic and also not to cause inconvenience to the public. “The padayatra will be held from 7am to 10am and from 4pm to 7pm daily. During the break, Rahul Gandhi will meet labourers, farmers, youths, and cultural leaders,” he said.

