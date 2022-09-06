Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

What's in a name? Putharikandam - from paddy field to ground

‘Putharikandam’, now known as ‘Putharikandam Maidan’, located at East Fort in the heart of the city, used to be a paddy field for several centuries.

By Shainu Mohan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  ‘Putharikandam’, now known as ‘Putharikandam Maidan’, located at East Fort in the heart of the city, used to be a paddy field for several centuries. There are several myths and legends concerning Putharikandam, which has a key place in the cultural history of Travancore. 

According to historians, the paddy field there was surrounded by forests and thus the place got the name ‘Putharikandam’. Since the 18th century, the paddy grown in ‘Putharikandam’ is being offered to the Padmanabhaswamy Temple for the Niraputhari ritual.

“Before it turned into a ‘maidan’, the entire land was covered by paddy cultivation. From 1816, while cleaning the Padmatheertham pond attached to the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, water used to be pumped into the paddy field at Putharikandam,” said historian Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan. 

“According to myths, one of either Villumangala ...... (or Vilwamangala?)..... Swamy or Divakaramuni had seen Lord Krishna or Mahavishnu here,” he added. 

After the Thiruvananthapuram corporation took over the possession of Putharikandam, plans were made to build its office at East Fort. “There was also a plan to construct a freedom fighters’ monument at Putharikandam. Later, traders encroached on the maidan and the civic authorities constructed the Gandhi Park,” said Gopalakrishnan. 

Later, the maidan turned into a dumpyard. Now, various developmental activities are being taken up under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd to give the maidan a facelift. A small portion of the land at ‘Putharikandam’ continues to be used for paddy cultivation dedicated to the Niraputhari ritual. The maidan located opposite the Pazhavangadi Temple is now one of the biggest open spaces in the capital, hosting mega-events.

