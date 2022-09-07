Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

61-year-old dies as coconut tree falls on her

A 61-year-old woman was killed after a coconut tree fell on her following strong wind at Sreekariyam in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 61-year-old woman was killed after a coconut tree fell on her following strong wind at Sreekariyam in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The deceased is Jalaja Kumari, of Cheruvakkal. 

The police said the incident took place around 10am when Jalaja and her husband were working behind their house. Though she was rushed to the medical college hospital, her life could not be saved. 

The body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem. Jalaja is survived by husband Purushothaman, son Jayesh and daughter Deepa. 

The Sreekaryam police have registered a case under IPC Section 174 ( unnatural death) in connection with the incident.

