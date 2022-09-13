Rejuvenation of Akkulam lake in two months

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainties, the project for rejuvenating Akkulam lake in Thiruvananthapuram will begin in two months. The project, which aims to restore the lost glory of the lake, is only a step short of getting financial approval from KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board). As of now, the project has been awarded to Hyderabad-based Sri Avantika Contractors Limited at a cost of Rs 96 crore for the first phase.

An official of Wapcos Limited, the special-purpose vehicle roped in by the tourism department, the work order would be given to the contractor once the project gets financial approval. “We have initiated all steps to complete the proceedings at the earliest so as to ensure that the work begins in two months. Once we get the financial approval, we will give the work order to the contractor. Right now, we are submitting papers related to the project including the work breakdown schedule. These are internal procedures and we hope to complete it very soon,” the official told TNIE.

Sources said the delay in approval is due to the cost escalation of the project. Earlier, the KIIFB had sanctioned Rs 64.13 crore for the rejuvenation project, and it needed Rs 32 crore more for completion. “The bidder had demanded around Rs 125 crore initially for executing the project, which is 100% more than the estimated cost. However, after negotiations, the estimate was finalised at Rs 96 crore. The KIIFB couldn’t approve the escalation cost, which is beyond 10%,” the source said.

The project received sanction from the state cabinet on July 7. Akkulam lake, which used to be one of the popular tourist destinations , has been in a neglected state for several years.

Lake encroachment still a concern

Meanwhile, the encroachment of the lake is a major issue. Civic authorities and the district administration have been turning a blind eye towards the blatant violation of CRZ norms around the lake. According to studies, the area of the lake has come down by 31.06% since 1942 and by 9.86% in the past five years. As per the resurvey carried out a few years ago, the lake had an area of 64 hectares. Though the district administration has been directed to acquire around 26 acres to reinstate the lake, land acquisition procedures are yet to begin. Successive state governments have spent vast sums to revitalise the lake in recent years, but no success was met.

The tourism department came up with a comprehensive plan to restore the lake in 2018, but the project didn’t take off owing to cost escalation. In the wake of corruption allegations raised against previous rejuvenation projects, this time the tourism department has adopted the design-build-operate-transfer model for the revamp plan. Officials said the project will exclusively focus on water treatment using green technologies. Hence, Wapcos Ltd has invited international competitive bidding to find appropriate bidders with experience in eco-restoration of lakes.

Project overview

The work is expected to be completed within two years, and a 15-year maintenance clause is incorporated into the contract. Besides removing floating garbage and water hyacinth, purifying the water of the lake and associated streams will also be carried out as part of the project

An entrance plaza, food court, rain shelter, wetland park, open-air theatre, seating, open gym, bio-fencing, toilet and car parking will be set up

Boating will be introduced and adventurous water sports activities will be encouraged

