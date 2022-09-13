Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vamanapuram: Land of Vamana and pepper trade

Vamanapuram has great relevance during the Onam festival.

By Arya U R
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Vamanapuram has great relevance during the Onam festival. The place got its name thanks to the legend of Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Vishnu, who sent king Mahabali to Patala. As per historical manuscripts, the word Vamanapuram means the city of Vamana. And its roots can be traced back to the centuries-old Vamanamoorthi Temple here.  

According to veteran historian M G Sasibhooshan, the temple is believed to have been constructed in the 13th century. “The names and meanings lie close to the history of the place. Though the temple has the idol of Vishnu, it is believed to be Vamana. The temple lies on the right side of the bank of Vamanapuram river,” he says.

The Vamanapuram river added to the fertility of the region as the place had grand agricultural practices. According to Sashibhooshan, the place cultivated pepper, areca nuts, coconuts and rice. The land flourished in the 17th century. Agricultural products were transported through the river.

“Those days Vamanapuram used to have a huge presence in the pepper trade. The fields belonged to Brahmins and Nair communities. Members of the Muslim community were employed to pluck pepper and the Ezhava community marketed it,” he says.

