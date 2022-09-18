Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Attingal bypass: NHAI gets the go-ahead from Kerala HC

However, the HC dismissed the petition and asked the NHAI to go on with the construction.

Published: 18th September 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 07:09 AM

National Highways Authority of India

National Highways Authority of India. (Photo | Twitter/@NHAI_Official)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Decks have been cleared finally for Attingal bypass as part of the NH-66 development from Kazhakootam to Parippally with the Kerala High Court (HC) allowing the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to go ahead with the works.

Earlier, the NHAI could not acquire 44 cents of land near Thiruvarattukavu temple as the Travancore Devaswom Board approached the HC with a writ petition against the land acquisition, citing that the temple is of archaeological importance and has had connections with the Travancore royal family. They had also secured a stay order. However, the HC dismissed the petition and asked the NHAI to go on with the construction.

"As per the HC order, we can proceed with land acquisition. So, we will visit the site on Monday and start the acquisition proceedings. At the same time, we are waiting for the NHAI headquarters' decision on the proposal of an underpass or an overpass at the same place. But it will not be a hurdle for land acquisition," said NHAI project director P Pradeep.

Meanwhile, the court has also ordered that the petitioner's grievances should be heard by NHAI or the Union ministry of Road Transport and Highways which must take appropriate decisions after conducting a site visit.

Earlier, NHAI officials had said they would not touch the temple structure and only the compound wall needed to be demolished. But the temple authorities approached the HC. Though the revenue authorities had a meeting with the temple authorities recently, it failed to reach a consensus, sources said.Last year, the HC issued a landmark decision stating that if religious institutions are harmed during the construction of national highways, God will forgive and protect the petitioners, the authorities, and the author of the decision.

Dismissing a batch of petitions challenging the acquisition of land for the widening of NH-66 stretch in Umayanalloor village, Thazhuthala, and adjacent villages of Kollam district, Justice P V Kunjikrishnan said the country needed national highways with sufficient width and straight roads so that citizens, businessmen, industrialists, and people from all walks of life could use them.

