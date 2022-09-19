Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Missing Kerala woman’s body found in unused well near house

Anuja’s mother Padmavathi had filed a complaint with the police on August 31 alleging that her daughter had gone missing.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The body of a 26-year-old woman, who reportedly went missing from her residence at Vettinadu in Vattappara police station limit on August 30, was found in an unused well near her house on Saturday. Anuja’s body was recovered from the 20-feet-deep well by the police officers from Vattappara station. 

Anuja’s mother Padmavathi had filed a complaint with the police on August 31 alleging that her daughter had gone missing. She had mentioned that Anuja had gold ornaments, certificates and bag with her. On the basis of the complaint, a police team started the probe and collected the Call Detail Record of Anuja’s phone to track her down. As there was no breakthrough, police visited her house on Saturday to talk to family members and that was when they searched the well after a foul smell emerged from it.

The body was found in a putrified state and the family members identified the body by the dress worn by the deceased. The police sources said Anuja went missing four days prior to her marriage. “She was set to marry a youth from Konchira on September 3. This was going to be her second marriage. She was living separated from her husband whom she had married six years ago,” the sources said.

According to local residents, Anuja had married a Kasaragod native after eloping with him. However, the marriage was on the rocks soon and she returned home a year ago. A police officer privy to the investigation said Anuja was a regular social media user. “She was an avid user of a karaoke music app which has 3000-plus participants. She regularly used the app. We are trying to collect social media interactions of the deceased as part of the probe,” said the officer.

An autopsy was held on Sunday and the surgeon has informed that the death could be a case of suicide, said the officer. “It appears to be a case of suicide by drowning. We will check the well on Monday for her bag, gold and certificates,” he added.

