Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A ‘salty’ tale behind Kerala’s tourism sweet spot

One of the most picturesque beaches in India, Kovalam has enjoyed royalty status in the tourism sector.

Published: 20th September 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kovalam beach in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of the most picturesque beaches in India, Kovalam has enjoyed royalty status in the tourism sector. According to legend, the place gets the name, too, from ‘royal’ links.
“Kovalam’s roots lie in ‘kon’ and ‘alam’, which mean king and sea, respectively, in primitive Malayalam,” explains veteran historian and writer Prof. M G Sashibhooshan.

“The word alam can be traced to ‘Uppalam’, which means a sea of salt. Hence, it is believed that the place used to be a salt-generating field of the kings of yore.”Sashibhooshan adds that Kovalam holds a crucial place in the region’s history. “It lies close to Vizhinjam, which used to be an important trade port was said to be the capital of the Ay dynasty in the eighth century,” he notes.

“Kovalam is geographically unique. Unlike other beaches, the sea juts inwards, and the shoreline is in the shape of a crescent moon.” Kovalam also houses the Halcyon Castle, which used to be a family retreat built for the royal family during the reign of Maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bai. Today, it’s run by a five-star hotelier group.

“The queen’s husband, Rama Varma Thampuran, was an ace builder. He curated the private holiday palace for the family,” says Sashibhooshan. “Another rich architectural structure in Kovalam is the India Tourism Development Corporation guest house. Notably, every window in these buildings offers a complete view of the sea. It’s a wonderful experience to observe the colour of the seawater changing — royal blue and emerald green — based on seasons.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kovalam
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp