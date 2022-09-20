Bye bye plastic grow bags, say hello to eco-friendly e-coir bags

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a ban on plastic grow bags, e-coir bags, recently developed by the National Coir Research and Management Institute (NCRMI) based in Thiruvananthapuram, are set to be in huge demand.

Besides being eco-friendly the bags made of treated cross-stitched coir, are long lasting compared to conventional plastic bags. The key highlight of the bags is the aeration that it offers which enhances the growth of roots and also faster sprouting of new roots. Moisture retention of the potting soil is another highlight of the e-coir bag.

The proper growth of roots helps the plants give a better yield than ones grown in plastic bags or earthen pots, according to NCRMI scientists who were behind the project. The e-coir bag is ideal for agricultural practitioners who favour use of bio-fertilisers.

“E-coir bag with its inherent aeration and moisture retention foster an enabling environment for the growth of bio fertilizers such as Azotobacter, Azospirillum, and Mycorhizae,” said Abhishek C, senior scientist, NCRMI. Technical officers T V Soumya and Ajith S V were also involved in the project.

The bags are ideal for growing vegetables, fruits, medicinal herbs and indoor plants. After use, the e-coir bags disintegrate in the soil through composting. Besides, the bags can be directly placed on pits dug in the soil, avoiding transportation shock. This does away with the need for transplanting the plants at a later stage, the scientists said.

“Owing to the huge interest the e-coir bags have generated, we are planning to transfer the technology free of cost to PSUs in the coir sector and also to private entrepreneurs,” said V R Vinod, Director, NCRMI.

Along with e-coir bags, the other products recently brought out by the research institution include a mobile tender coconut crusher and an eco-friendly bio charcoal briquette made from Cocopeat named PEATKOL Dots.

