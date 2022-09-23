In six days, excise registers 29 cases in Capital

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the launch of a mass campaign, the excise department’s enforcement wing has formed special squads to prevent abuse and flow of drugs into the capital. The state government has announced a multipronged action plan across Kerala against drugs from October 2. Officials say public participation will be the key to curbing drug consumption and cases.

Since the launch of the department’s 20-day special drive in the capital six days ago, 29 cases including four related to MDMA have been registered. “There is a steady rise in the number of cases reported in the capital. An average of 40-45 cases are registered every month. A total of 29 cases were registered and as many arrests were made in six days alone. A majority of them are peddlers,” said a senior excise official. The drive will continue for two more weeks.

As part of the mass campaign, grass-root level Jagratha Samithis will be formed to ensure the involvement of the public, clubs, political parties and other organisations. “We have opened control rooms at all our range and circle offices. An official has been assigned to collect information. Two strike forces are on duty round the clock. They respond to the complaints and we keep the whereabouts of the informants discrete,” said the official. In addition to the striking team, special squads have been deployed for border and highway patrol. “Border areas and coastal areas are among the hotspots where drug dealings and consumption are high. We’ve intensified checkings in these spots,” the official said.

“The department has proposed two more deaddiction centres in the district at Chirayinkeezhu and Palode. “Opening of two more centres will be a relief for many. We’re getting a lot of calls seeking help for treatment and rehabilitation. Just one de-addiction centre is not enough,” said the official. The department is planning to give special training to teachers to build awareness among the children on the ill-effects of drug abuse.

Special Drive

(Aug 5-Sept 12)

Total number of raids: 13,650

Abkari cases: 199

NDPS cases: 55

Cigarettes and other tobacco products: 1,286

NDPS arrests: 60

Abkari arrests: 182

Seizure

Tobacco products: 210.633kg

LSG: 008g

MDMA: 40.995g

Ganja: 61.652kg

Nitrazepam tablet: 200

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the launch of a mass campaign, the excise department’s enforcement wing has formed special squads to prevent abuse and flow of drugs into the capital. The state government has announced a multipronged action plan across Kerala against drugs from October 2. Officials say public participation will be the key to curbing drug consumption and cases. Since the launch of the department’s 20-day special drive in the capital six days ago, 29 cases including four related to MDMA have been registered. “There is a steady rise in the number of cases reported in the capital. An average of 40-45 cases are registered every month. A total of 29 cases were registered and as many arrests were made in six days alone. A majority of them are peddlers,” said a senior excise official. The drive will continue for two more weeks. As part of the mass campaign, grass-root level Jagratha Samithis will be formed to ensure the involvement of the public, clubs, political parties and other organisations. “We have opened control rooms at all our range and circle offices. An official has been assigned to collect information. Two strike forces are on duty round the clock. They respond to the complaints and we keep the whereabouts of the informants discrete,” said the official. In addition to the striking team, special squads have been deployed for border and highway patrol. “Border areas and coastal areas are among the hotspots where drug dealings and consumption are high. We’ve intensified checkings in these spots,” the official said. “The department has proposed two more deaddiction centres in the district at Chirayinkeezhu and Palode. “Opening of two more centres will be a relief for many. We’re getting a lot of calls seeking help for treatment and rehabilitation. Just one de-addiction centre is not enough,” said the official. The department is planning to give special training to teachers to build awareness among the children on the ill-effects of drug abuse. Special Drive (Aug 5-Sept 12) Total number of raids: 13,650 Abkari cases: 199 NDPS cases: 55 Cigarettes and other tobacco products: 1,286 NDPS arrests: 60 Abkari arrests: 182 Seizure Tobacco products: 210.633kg LSG: 008g MDMA: 40.995g Ganja: 61.652kg Nitrazepam tablet: 200