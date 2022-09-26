Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala govt to take strict action against use of proprietary software

The government had saved Rs 3,000 crore as a result of this education system being noticed internationally, he said.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will take strict action against the use of proprietary software other than free software in the general education sector, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said. He also said that there is a plan to provide free software training to the general public. 

The minister was speaking at the state-level inauguration of the ‘Software Independence Day’ celebrations organised by KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) and DAKF (Democratic Alliance for Knowledge Freedom) through KITE Victers channel on Sunday.

He said that IT education in the last two decades has become a model because it is completely based on free software. The government had saved Rs 3,000 crore as a result of this education system being noticed internationally, he said.

While delivering the Amarnath Raja Memorial Lecture, ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) advisory committee member Satish Babu said that complex issues related to Internet governance are as important as the proliferation of free software and this also requires community participation. 

KITE CEO K Anwar Sadath explained the project.Experts delivered lectures on 14 topics in the field of free software in all the 14 district centres.

