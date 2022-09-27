Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Riyas reiterates tourism dept’s vision on World Tourism Day

Kerala Tourism’s vision is to attract visitors by showcasing the state’s natural assets and cultural heritage before the world without hurting them, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala PWD minister PA Mohamed Riyas

Kerala PWD minister PA Mohamed Riyas (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism’s vision is to attract visitors by showcasing the state’s natural assets and cultural heritage before the world without hurting them, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said. In his message on World Tourism Day (September 27), Riyas said the state was shifting from the traditional development mode and paying utmost attention to preserve its social, environmental and cultural features so as to benefit the local community.

“The theme of this year’s World Tourism Day is ‘Rethinking Tourism’, which gives emphasis on developing and promoting tourism based on the Sustainable Development Goals set out by the United Nations. Kerala Tourism reiterates its firm commitment to these ideals, while striving to make ‘God’s Own Country’ more accessible to visitors,” he said.

The state has already set a globally-acclaimed model by turning tourism into a sustainable activity through the ‘Responsible Tourism’ initiative, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Tourism World Tourism Day Kerala
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp