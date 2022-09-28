Ojasya for Team India, barbeque dinner for SA

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The T20 Indian cricket team’s cuisine team at Leela Kovalam, a Raviz Hotel, was Ojasya meaning vigour of life, a wellness-based cuisine. It was aimed at not only providing good health to Indian players but also great taste. While eight of the Indian team members relished the traditional sadya, the rival South African team was keen on tasting the local flavours.

Ever since the South African cricket team arrived at the hotel on Saturday morning to get acclimatised to local weather, executive chef Piyush Mishra’s hands have been full. Piyush Mishra has a whopping 50-member team to cater to Indian and South African teams.

Having fond memories about the traditional Kerala sadya Virat Kohli had during the last outing here in 2019 for both lunch and dinner, this time also he put forth a demand to have a vegan sadya sans yogurt and dairy products. Lakshmi Mohan, marketing manager of Leela Kovalam, told TNIE that the former Indian captain Kohli was “sumptuously” happy to have the sadya platter comprising 28 dishes that fit his vegan diet.

“Taking a cue from Kohli, eight other Indian players also sought interest in having the sadya which was prepared by one of our chefs, Saji Thankachan,” said Lakshmi Mohan. Former India head coach and ace commentator Ravi Shastri went gaga over the sadya where he came clad in a black T-shirt, dhoti and neriyathu. The South African cricket team led by Temba Bavuma had a special barbeque dinner on the beach on Tuesday. Both the teams were given a spread of South Indian food as well as continental breakfast.

