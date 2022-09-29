Sourav Ganguly releases logo of anti-drugs campaign

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Published: 29th September 2022 07:01 AM

By Aishwarya Unni
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Indian cricket team captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly released the logo of the one-month-long anti-drugs campaign titled ‘Say No To Drugs’ on Tuesday at an event held at Mascot Hotel. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan handed over the logo to the former skipper. The anti-drug campaign will be held from October 2 to November 1. 

The former captain shared his love for Kerala and how he adores the state in his addressing speech.  “Kerala is a beautiful place. As you drive around you will get a beautiful feeling. It feels good to be here and an honour to visit the CM. I also wish good health to him and may the state prosper under his leadership,” he said. 

“Say No To Drugs campaign is probably the most required and important campaign in any city, which should not be limited within Kerala. Boys and girls are the uture of our country. To make them aware of what drugs do to you is very very important,” he added. 

Other respective ministers and officials were also present at the occasion. 

As part of the campaign, there will be awareness events and discussions about drugs and their dangerous impact on the young population at various schools and other educational institutions across the state. 
Also, a human chain will be formed at educational institutions on November 1.

