AKG Centre attack: Youth Congress leader’s bail plea rejected

The court concurred with this view and turned down the bail plea.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:27 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, has rejected the bail application moved by Youth Congress leader V Jithin, who was arrested by the Crime Branch in the AKG Centre attack case. The prosecution argued that the accused was not cooperating with the probe and hence granting him bail would send a wrong message.

The court concurred with this view and turned down the bail plea. The defence counsel argued that Jithin was a layman and did not have the powers to destroy evidence or influence witnesses. The prosecution strongly contested these arguments and said there were more accused in the case and they need to be arrested.

The prosecution further informed the court of the criminal antecedents of the accused and said he could influence the witnesses in the case. The accused used explosives prepared out of potassium chloride, which is a banned chemical and that made the offence more serious. Jithin was arrested by the Crime Branch on September 22.

