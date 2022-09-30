Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Celebrating ‘Shakti’

This year marks the silver jubilee of women empowerment, tapping women’s powers rather, through the Kudumbashree, which took root in 1997.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Koovalassery-Maranalur Atulya Kudumbashree unit make decorative items from coconut husk

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Navaratri festivities and observances are on in the city. It’s a season of celebrating the many forms of Goddess Durga or Shakti. In a philosophical sense, the festival is celebration of the woman, and her multiple avatars.

This year marks the silver jubilee of women empowerment, tapping women’s powers rather, through the Kudumbashree, which took root in 1997. Today, over 45 lakh women are part of Kudumbashree.  From handicraft-making to small-scale businesses and cloud kitchens to homely eateries, Kudumbashree has made an indelible mark on our society.

The neighbourhood groups are also a boon for women to become independent and also support their families. Take the case of Deepa K, a widow who runs a Janakeeya Hotel in Pattom, or Sreedevi of Kattakada, an ace snake- and dog-catcher.

Or, the workforce at Kuvalasheri-Maranalloor Kudumbasree unit that excels in handicraft using coconut husks.  TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal captures the daily lives of some of these mere-mortal ‘Durgas’, who silently strengthen and inspire womanhood

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp