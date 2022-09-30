Celebrating ‘Shakti’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Navaratri festivities and observances are on in the city. It’s a season of celebrating the many forms of Goddess Durga or Shakti. In a philosophical sense, the festival is celebration of the woman, and her multiple avatars.

This year marks the silver jubilee of women empowerment, tapping women’s powers rather, through the Kudumbashree, which took root in 1997. Today, over 45 lakh women are part of Kudumbashree. From handicraft-making to small-scale businesses and cloud kitchens to homely eateries, Kudumbashree has made an indelible mark on our society.

The neighbourhood groups are also a boon for women to become independent and also support their families. Take the case of Deepa K, a widow who runs a Janakeeya Hotel in Pattom, or Sreedevi of Kattakada, an ace snake- and dog-catcher.

Or, the workforce at Kuvalasheri-Maranalloor Kudumbasree unit that excels in handicraft using coconut husks. TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal captures the daily lives of some of these mere-mortal ‘Durgas’, who silently strengthen and inspire womanhood

