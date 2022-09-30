Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC to implement 12-hour single duty despite strike called by TDF

The management held a second round of discussions with the three recognised trade unions affiliated to CITU, BMS and INTUC, on Thursday.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation

KSRTC buses (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC will start implementing the 12-hour single duty from Saturday, even as the Congress- affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) decided to go ahead with the indefinite strike. The new duty pattern will be implemented at Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram on a pilot basis. The management decided against implementing it in eight units after trade unions pointed out anomalies in the schedule prepared.

The management held a second round of discussions with the three recognised trade unions affiliated to CITU, BMS and INTUC, on Thursday. TDF decided to go ahead with the strike to oppose the duty reform while Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association (CITU) and Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh (BMS) agreed with the management decision. BMS, however, said that they would still oppose the duty pattern. Earlier, recognised trade unions had agreed to the duty reform during the talks with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after he had agreed to rectify the issues, if any, during the first six months of implementation.

However, TDF served the strike notice on September 15. Transport Minister Antony Raju and the management came out against the strike. They decided to issue ‘dies non’ on the strike days to make the attendance compulsory and also warned that the striking employees would not be given salary for the month of September. They also offered double the basic salary and dearness allowance proportionate to two hours of additional duty time. TDF’s working president and MLA M Vincent said the 12- hour single duty system is inhuman and anti-worker.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC TDF
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp