Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Water meditation on the ‘hidden pearl’ islets

The place is named after Colonel John Munroe, who was a British administrator of the Travancore and Cochin.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Anna Jose
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ah, the goodness of village life! Soothing waters and lush greenery anywhere one turns to. Sumptuous seafood. Extra-strong tea. And that long-pending book for company. Just perfect.  

Munroe Thuruth or Munroe Island is a small archipelago, a cluster of nine islets, about 27km from Kollam city. Located at the confluence of the Kallada river and Ashtamudi lake, its rightly described as a “hidden pearl in the backwaters”.

The place is named after Colonel John Munroe, who was a British administrator of the Travancore and Cochin. According to official records, he is “said to have integrated several backwater regions by digging canals”. 

“Colonel Munroe was initially a resident, or diplomatic representative. Later he became a diwan,” says Munroe Thuruth panchayat official Pratheesh K. “He used to stay here; the old bungalow still exists.” 
The islets of Munroe Thuruth are connected by narrow water channels, and are known for the mangrove stretches. A canoe cruise through the canals here is a tranquilising experience. Ideal to try water mediation, while listening to the soothing streams. One can also spot several native and migratory birds.  Once refreshed, one could get to “experience the life of the villagers as well”, says District Tourism Promotion Council official Prinil Rajendran. 

“The major source of income for the people here used to be farming. Now, many depend on tourism and fishing for their livelihoods. You can also see people engaged in coir-making, an industry which used to thrive here. People here still lead a rustic, simple life.” 

Typical naadan food, especially seafood, is delightful. Boat services available, and tourists can visit the mangroves, lakes, canals and fish farms. It’s a pity that such a wonderful place has now earned the sobriquet “sinking island”. Many areas here have been submerged due to rising water levels. The high tides have also hit coconut groves and farming at Munroe Thuruth. Studies say the archipelago is under “existential threat”. A poignant reminder of reality at the end of a placid trip. 

Where: In Kollam district; about 75km from Thiruvananthapuram

Accommodation 
Homestays and hotels are available in the area. Cost ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per night (may vary according to seasons)  

Nearby spots to visit
Jatayu Rock - 40km
Kollam Beach - 27km
Sambranikodi - 25km

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp