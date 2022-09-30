Water meditation on the ‘hidden pearl’ islets

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ah, the goodness of village life! Soothing waters and lush greenery anywhere one turns to. Sumptuous seafood. Extra-strong tea. And that long-pending book for company. Just perfect.

Munroe Thuruth or Munroe Island is a small archipelago, a cluster of nine islets, about 27km from Kollam city. Located at the confluence of the Kallada river and Ashtamudi lake, its rightly described as a “hidden pearl in the backwaters”.

The place is named after Colonel John Munroe, who was a British administrator of the Travancore and Cochin. According to official records, he is “said to have integrated several backwater regions by digging canals”.

“Colonel Munroe was initially a resident, or diplomatic representative. Later he became a diwan,” says Munroe Thuruth panchayat official Pratheesh K. “He used to stay here; the old bungalow still exists.”

The islets of Munroe Thuruth are connected by narrow water channels, and are known for the mangrove stretches. A canoe cruise through the canals here is a tranquilising experience. Ideal to try water mediation, while listening to the soothing streams. One can also spot several native and migratory birds. Once refreshed, one could get to “experience the life of the villagers as well”, says District Tourism Promotion Council official Prinil Rajendran.

“The major source of income for the people here used to be farming. Now, many depend on tourism and fishing for their livelihoods. You can also see people engaged in coir-making, an industry which used to thrive here. People here still lead a rustic, simple life.”

Typical naadan food, especially seafood, is delightful. Boat services available, and tourists can visit the mangroves, lakes, canals and fish farms. It’s a pity that such a wonderful place has now earned the sobriquet “sinking island”. Many areas here have been submerged due to rising water levels. The high tides have also hit coconut groves and farming at Munroe Thuruth. Studies say the archipelago is under “existential threat”. A poignant reminder of reality at the end of a placid trip.

Where: In Kollam district; about 75km from Thiruvananthapuram

Accommodation

Homestays and hotels are available in the area. Cost ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per night (may vary according to seasons)

Nearby spots to visit

Jatayu Rock - 40km

Kollam Beach - 27km

Sambranikodi - 25km

