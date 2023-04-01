Congress not keen on condemning Central agencies’ action: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership which was at the forefront in defending democratic rights and opposing Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, on Friday come down heavily on the Congress for its double standard when it comes to the central agencies questioning non-Congress leaders.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan made a scathing attack on the Congress leadership for not supporting non-Congress leaders when they are framed in various cases by Central agencies.

“The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi is undemocratic. However, Central Congress leaders did not respond to the action of Central agencies questioning non-Congress leaders. The Congress in Kerala is considering the LDF government as its enemy no. 1. The Congress did not respond when the Central agencies questioned the daughter of the Telangana CM. They did not respond when the Lakshadweep MP was disqualified. For them, the arrest of the Delhi deputy CM by the Central agencies was not an issue. The Congress is not ready to oppose the undemocratic actions of the BJP government,” Govindan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

He also said that the CPM did not support Rahul Gandhi on an individual level.

“However, the support was against the undemocratic ways of the Modi government in using constitutional agencies to settle scores with political opponents.” He also reiterated that if a by-election is held in Wayanad, the LDF would contest there.

