Entire department comes together to send off staffer at Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram

George had also served as the agriculture director and the director of the State Horticulture Mission.

Published: 01st April 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

P Prasad

Agriculture Minister P Prasad hugs George Alexander, additional director (planning), who retired from government service on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Secretariat witnessed a rare occasion on Friday as the additional director (planning) of the agriculture department retired from service. Otherwise a low-key affair, the farewell saw the entire department’s top officials, Minister P Prasad and Agricultural Production Commissioner B Ashok, who is also the principal secretary, coming together.

The employee, George Alexander, was stepping down from service after 34 years in the department. The meeting was held at the Secretariat as the agriculture directorate is based at the Vikas Bhavan. The officials felt the farewell programme was an appreciation to the entire workers.

A book written by George – A Compendium of Agricultural Statistics: Kerala 2023 – was released on the occasion. Minister Prasad released the book which is a compilation of 20 years of agriculture statistics of the state by giving a copy to Ashok. 

