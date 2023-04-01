Indigo’s daily service on Thiruvananthapuram-Nagpur sector commences

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indigo airlines have begun a new one-stop daily flight service from Thiruvananthapuram to Nagpur in Maharashtra.

The flight, 6E-2447, will depart from Thiruvananthapuram domestic terminal at 3.05 am and arrive at Nagpur at 7 am via Pune. The return flight, 6E-835, will leave Nagpur at 12.05 am and arrive at Thiruvananthapuram at 4.10 am.

Earlier, passengers had to take two flights to travel in the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagpur sector. The layover time in Pune is 45 minutes, and a flight change is not required. The service will benefit tourists and regular travellers to and from Orange City to the southern tip of India.

In January, Indigo started a new one-stop daily flight service from Thiruvananthapuram to Kolkata. The weekly air traffic movement from Thiruvananthapuram airport is set to increase in the coming months, thereby bringing more connectivity to the capital.

The average number of passengers relying on Thiruvananthapuram airport has doubled in the past two years. Sources said there is a 120% increase in international flights and a 110% increase in domestic flights per week. Currently, 9,000 plus passengers use the airport daily, while it was 4,000 on average two years ago. The number of domestic passengers passing through Thiruvananthapuram Airport has doubled in the past year.

