Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Venjaramoodu flyover gets Cabinet nod, work to begin in two months

The two-lane flyover will have a length of 446 metres and a service road on either side, each with a width of three metres.

Published: 04th April 2023 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

flyover

For representational purpose

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed flyover at Venjaramoodu to ease the traffic on the MC Road has inched closer to reality, with the State Cabinet approving the tender for the construction called by the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB). Sources close to KRFB said the construction is likely to begin within two months. The two-lane flyover will have a length of 446 metres and a service road on either side, each with a width of three metres.

The contract has been awarded to Ray Construction Limited. KRFB finalised the tender after floating it four times. In the final tender process, KRFB selected the contractor as the lowest bidder with `26.71 crore.

According to a top official of the Project Management Unit, KRFB, the work could be started in two months once the agreement with the contractor had been completed.

“Since we obtained approval from the state government, the proceedings have begun to get funds from KIIFB. Once the fund is released, we will sign the agreement with the contractor. It will take a month. So we expect the construction of the flyover to begin after two months,” the official said. 

Unlike other flyover projects, this one does not require land acquisition and will be built on the existing road.  The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is the funding agency for the project. The expected completion date for the flyover is 16 months.

The flyover is proposed from the congested stretch near the mosque to Leela Ravi Hospital. Once this flyover is operational, it will considerably cut the travel time of commuters from Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki. Earlier, the state government had planned to construct a bypass road. However, it was dropped later, citing various technical reasons. A ring road planned at Venjaramoodu was also dropped owing to stiff opposition from local residents over land acquisition. The flyover at Venjaramoodu was mooted in 2018.

Main features 

  • Two lanes
  • Length - 446 metres
  • Width - 11.5 metres    
  • Nine pillars
  • Service road on either side, each 3 metres in width
  • Contractor - Ray Construction Limited
  • Work to begin in June
  • Expected completion - in 16 months
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venjaramoodu flyover
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp