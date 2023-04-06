Kerala University to fast-track result publication with on-screen valuation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Publication of exam results of various courses offered by the University of Kerala will move to fast-track mode with the implementation of on-screen evaluation of answer scripts. The facility has been put in place as part of the adoption of Student Life Cycle Management (SLCM) software by the varsity.

KU Controller of Examinations N Gopakumar said on-screen evaluation, introduced on a pilot basis for MCA first semester exams (2021 admissions), will be gradually implemented for all exams conducted by the varsity. Once on full track, the declaration of results can be done in little over a month’s time.

For on-screen evaluation, the physical answer scripts are digitised and uploaded on the server for evaluation by examiners. The facility, to be currently used for exams with fewer number of candidates will be rolled out for Choice Based Credit and Semester System degree programmes, involving thousands of students, eventually, officials said.

KU had modelled its SLCM on the lines of the Kerala University of Health Sciences that has been using it effectively for the past few years. The 2023-24 budget of the varsity has set apart `25 lakh for setting up a dedicated scanning centre for uploading large volumes of answer scripts for on-screen valuation.

