Stress on women empowerment

Following the inception meeting of G20 Empower Meeting held at Agra, Uttar Pradesh, in February, Thiruvananthapuram is hosting the second leg of the two-day session.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, has called for working towards creating an ecosystem that nurtures women’s entrepreneurship and leadership ensuring greater access to mentoring, capacity-building, and financing to help them scale up their businesses.

He was speaking after inaugurating the second G20 Empower Meet held at Kovalam with the theme ‘Women’s empowerment: A win-win for equity and economy.’ Following the inception meeting of G20 Empower Meeting held at Agra, Uttar Pradesh, in February, Thiruvananthapuram is hosting the second leg of the two-day session.

In his inaugural speech, the Union minister urged to focus on promoting women-led development with an emphasis on entrepreneurship, ‘Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education,’ and grassroots-level women’s leadership.

“India has already made significant strides in this area with over 230 million women availing business loans and generating entrepreneurship opportunities at grassroots level. India has been empowering women and girls through access to resources, financing, and digital literacy – over 257 million Jan Dhan bank accounts were opened for women,” said Munjapara.

