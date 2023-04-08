First phase of Vazhayila-Nedumangad road development to begin soon

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first phase of the Vazhayila-Nedumangad road development project is likely to begin soon as the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) has floated a tender for the bridge at Karakulam, which is also included in the stretch. The tender submission deadline is April 10.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had already allotted a fund of `4 crore for the bridge. The widening of the 11.3-kilometre main carriageway will be done by dividing the stretch into three reaches. The tender will be called for all three reaches separately to execute the widening process easily. The survey proceedings for the third phase of the stretch are progressing as of now.

The widening of the road at Vazhayila near Peroorkada and Pazhakutty near Nedumangad has been a long-pending demand as the stretch is part of the Thiruvananthapuram-Tenkasi inter-state highway.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, who took a special interest in the project, told TNIE that the construction is likely to begin in two months.

“We have given utmost priority to the construction of the bridge. The tender for the other three reaches will also be floated during the construction of the bridge. The work is progressing at a fast pace, and the construction of the highway and the main carriageway will also begin soon as the KIIFB has allocated the required fund,” he said.

According to Land Acquisition special tahsildar Sheeja S, the land acquisition proceedings are progressing. “The 11(1) notification (Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act) for the first two reaches has been completed. The hearing from the landowners has also been completed. We expect to issue the 11(1) notification of the third reach this month. The acquisition proceedings are in the final stages, and we expect to issue a 19(1) notification, which includes the evaluation of the land, in two months. Once it is completed, we can disburse the compensation,” she said.

The land will be acquired based on the LARR rules of 2013, and the notification will be issued soon, a source in the revenue department said. Earlier, a six-member committee was constituted to draw up a new alignment for the road development project. The panel, which submitted its report based on the social impact assessment (SIA) study to the state government, had put forth several suggestions to ensure limited displacement of people during land acquisition. It also held discussions with landowners to allay their apprehensions over land acquisition.

The widening of the stretch from Vazhayila to Pazhakutty near Nedumangad is likely to reduce travel time and traffic congestion. KIIFB is the funding agency, and KRFB is the implementing agency. The government had earlier sanctioned Rs 338.53 crore for the project. Of these, Rs 279.31 crore will be spent on road work and Rs 59.22 crore on land acquisition.

Money matters

D 338.53 crore sanctioned by government

D279.31 crore to be spend on road work

D59.22 crore on land acquisition

D4 crore for bridge construction from KIIFB

