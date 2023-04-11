Kerala team wins national test cricket tourney for deaf 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala team has won the second National Test Cricket championship for the Deaf organised by Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala emerged as winners after defeating Madhya Pradesh team by six wickets in the final match at Greenfield International Stadium in Karyavattom.

E Mohammed Fahiz was selected as the player of the match. Abdul Samad of Madhya Pradesh team was adjudged the best batsman of the series. Madhya Pradesh’s Nand Kishore Saha was adjudged the best bowler and player of the series.

In the first innings, Madhya Pradesh scored 126 for 10 in 45.5 overs, while Kerala scored 221 for 10 in 66.1 overs. In the second innings, Madhya Pradesh scored 124 for 10 in 37.4 overs. Following this, Kerala scored 30 runs for four wickets in 14.5 overs and became the winners. Madhya Pradesh team was led by Sumit Bidwal and Kerala was led by Jubil M P. After the match, the players who participated in the match at Greenfield Stadium were felicitated.

Speaking about the championship, IDCA president Sumit Jain said, “We are delighted to conclude this very successful tournament with the support of Kerala Deaf Cricket Association in association with Kerala Cricket Association. It was a wonderful experience to be in Thiruvananthapuram with the two teams from Kerala and Madhya Pradesh at the championship.

Congratulations to the winning team Kerala and the runner-up team Madhya Pradesh. IDCA is grateful to the sporting spirit of all teams and officials who participated in this championship,”Kerala Cricket Association CFO Minu Chithambaram said, “KCA is always there to support the differently abled cricketers of the country and will provide all possible support to the deaf and mute cricketers all the time. We expect to host more events in Kerala.”

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala team has won the second National Test Cricket championship for the Deaf organised by Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala emerged as winners after defeating Madhya Pradesh team by six wickets in the final match at Greenfield International Stadium in Karyavattom. E Mohammed Fahiz was selected as the player of the match. Abdul Samad of Madhya Pradesh team was adjudged the best batsman of the series. Madhya Pradesh’s Nand Kishore Saha was adjudged the best bowler and player of the series. In the first innings, Madhya Pradesh scored 126 for 10 in 45.5 overs, while Kerala scored 221 for 10 in 66.1 overs. In the second innings, Madhya Pradesh scored 124 for 10 in 37.4 overs. Following this, Kerala scored 30 runs for four wickets in 14.5 overs and became the winners. Madhya Pradesh team was led by Sumit Bidwal and Kerala was led by Jubil M P. After the match, the players who participated in the match at Greenfield Stadium were felicitated. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking about the championship, IDCA president Sumit Jain said, “We are delighted to conclude this very successful tournament with the support of Kerala Deaf Cricket Association in association with Kerala Cricket Association. It was a wonderful experience to be in Thiruvananthapuram with the two teams from Kerala and Madhya Pradesh at the championship. Congratulations to the winning team Kerala and the runner-up team Madhya Pradesh. IDCA is grateful to the sporting spirit of all teams and officials who participated in this championship,”Kerala Cricket Association CFO Minu Chithambaram said, “KCA is always there to support the differently abled cricketers of the country and will provide all possible support to the deaf and mute cricketers all the time. We expect to host more events in Kerala.”