Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala team wins national test cricket tourney for deaf 

Madhya Pradesh’s Nand Kishore Saha was adjudged the best bowler and player of the series.

Published: 11th April 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

​ The Kerala cricket team with the trophy at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday ​

​ The Kerala cricket team with the trophy at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday ​

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kerala team has won the second National Test Cricket championship for the Deaf organised by Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala emerged as winners after defeating Madhya Pradesh team by six wickets in the final match at Greenfield International Stadium in Karyavattom. 

E Mohammed Fahiz was selected as the player of the match. Abdul Samad of Madhya Pradesh team was adjudged the best batsman of the series. Madhya Pradesh’s Nand Kishore Saha was adjudged the best bowler and player of the series.

In the first innings, Madhya Pradesh scored 126 for 10 in 45.5 overs, while Kerala scored 221 for 10 in 66.1 overs. In the second innings, Madhya Pradesh scored 124 for 10 in 37.4 overs. Following this, Kerala scored 30 runs for four wickets in 14.5 overs and became the winners. Madhya Pradesh team was led by Sumit Bidwal and Kerala was led by Jubil M P.  After the match, the players who participated in the match at Greenfield Stadium were felicitated. 

Speaking about the championship, IDCA president Sumit Jain said, “We are delighted to conclude this very successful tournament with the support of Kerala Deaf Cricket Association in association with Kerala Cricket Association. It was a wonderful experience to be in Thiruvananthapuram with the two teams from Kerala and Madhya Pradesh at the championship.

Congratulations to the winning team Kerala and the runner-up team Madhya Pradesh. IDCA is grateful to the sporting spirit of all teams and officials who participated in this championship,”Kerala Cricket Association CFO Minu Chithambaram said, “KCA is always there to support the differently abled cricketers of the country and will provide all possible support to the deaf and mute cricketers all the time. We expect to host more events in Kerala.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Indian Deaf Cricket Association
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp