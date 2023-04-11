Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Multi-level parking facility at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram to open

Chief minister to inaugurate five-storey facility built at a cost of  Rs 18.89 cr; proposed MLPs at Putharikandam ground and medical college all set to be revived

​ The multi-level parking facility will be opened to the public at Thampanoor on Wednesday | B P Deepu ​

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state-of-the-art multi-level parking (MLP) facility in front of the railway station in Thampanoor will be thrown open to the public on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the five-storey facility at 5pm. The MLP, built at a cost of Rs 18.89 crore, can accommodate 400 two-wheelers and 26 four-wheelers at a time. It also has an internal and external electrical installation, a fire alarm, and a fire-fighting system with a sump. However, this will not be an automated facility. According to the city corporation officials, the MLP primarily targets two-wheelers, as many passengers use them to reach the railway station and the nearby KSRTC bus stand. 

“Keeping this in mind, we have given space preference to two-wheelers. However, around 26 cars can also be parked in the facility. There will be separate electric vehicle charging points and the availability of sufficient staff to regulate parking will be ensured, “ said Binu Francis, corporation secretary, told TNIE. There are also reserved parking slots for women. The project is undertaken by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) under the Smart City Mission project.

Palayam MLP construction to begin in a month
Meanwhile, the construction work on the proposed MLP behind the Saphalyam complex at Palayam is likely to begin within a month. The tender for the project has been awarded to a company called RRTL. The project design was verified by the technical experts from NIT Rourkela. However, the basic work, including soil testing, is in progress. In this facility, priority will be given to the four-wheelers. The SCTL had to re-tender the project last year as the first company withdrew from the task. Following the Covid-induced delay, the company demanded more money which was turned down by the SCTL.

The proposed MLPs at Putharikandam ground and Medical College are all set to be revived with the transfer of the projects to the Smart City Mission from the AMRUT scheme. However, the work on these facilities is only in the preliminary stage. Meanwhile, the proposed MLP on the public office premises has been dropped by the city corporation.

Key features
Can accommodate 400 
two-wheelers and 26 
four-wheelers at a time
EV charging points
Exclusive parking slots for women 
Fire-fighting system 

