Congress MP’s letter to scrap the proposed greenfield highway draws flak

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The politics of development is likely to affect the prospects of the proposed Greenfield highway on the eastern side of the state, parallel to the Main Central (MC) Road from Thiruvananthapuram to Angamaly. Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested him to drop the project, citing that the new highway would affect commercial establishments set up on either side of the existing MC road.

However, the Centre has not taken a decision in this regard. The proposed Thiruvananthapuram-Angamaly Greenfield highway is envisaged as a 257-kilometre-long planned, greenfield, access-controlled four-lane highway.

As per Suresh’s letter, dated March 15, 2023, the proposed highway is not at all required, as MC Road can be widened as a four-lane highway, with bypasses and ring roads constructed to address its congested sections.

Moreover, the Punalur-Muvattupuzha road and hillside highway are nearing completion. This will make the proposed four-lane Greenfield highway a redundant infrastructure entailing unnecessary uprooting of communities, denigration of innumerable businesses, and rampant environmental exploitation in its construction, the letter stated. Suresh also compared the project to the controversial SilverLine project, which was dropped after large-scale protests in the state.

He also pointed out in the letter that the highway project will cause a complete meltdown of towns, villages, and small business hubs dependent on MC Road, as they will become defunct. The project, Suresh said, will create the financial ruination of an entire road stretch and the people living there for centuries. Suresh told TNIE that the union minister had informed that he’d examine the matter and the Centre would take a final call. “I have met the Union minister. But a reply has not come as yet. However, the minister told me he would examine the matter in detail. This project affects the livelihood of people,” Suresh said.

Earlier, legislator T N Prathapan had also written to the Centre against widening NH66 from Edappally to the north side of the state. He had stated that instead of 45 metres, only 30 metres are required.

Preliminary proceedings progress

Meanwhile, the preliminary proceedings of the highway project are in fast progress. A top NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) official said that they did not get any indication from the Centre and are going ahead with the project.

“The decision on the alignment of the proposed highway is in its final stages. Since an airport near Sabarimala is proposed, we may realign the highway. This project is certain to boost the connectivity of the state,” the official said.

The proposed Greenfield highway, part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme, will ensure better connectivity between Thiruvananthapuram and Angamaly via Kottarakkara and parts of the Kottayam district. According to the officials, further measures can be taken to start the work once the Centre gives its clearance.

The state government suggested building a new Greenfield highway parallel to the existing MC Road as it is difficult to widen the latter to six lanes because of land acquisition hurdles. As per the NHAI, preliminary land acquisition procedures have been completed in Idukki, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts.

As per the design, the highway will pass through Nedumangad, Vithura, Palode, Punalur, Pathanapuram, Konni, Kanjirappally, Thidanad, Pravithanam, Thodupuzha, Malayattoor, among others. A location survey will also be conducted to ensure proper connectivity to religious places like Sabarimala, Erumeli, and Bharananganam, and tourist spots like Kulathupuzha, Thenmala, Konni, and Punalur.

‘MP TRYING TO SABOTAGE STATE’S DEVELOPMENT’

S N Reghuchandran Nair, president of the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI), said Kodikunnil Suresh is trying to sabotage the development of the state. The TCCI has also written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari not to consider the MP’s request. In his letter, Nair said that Kodikunnil Suresh has a vested interest in preventing the highway from being realised.

