LKS regional conference: Norka delegation to visit US on June 5

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Inviting more criticism from Opposition UDF, a high-level delegation led by Norka vice-chairman P Sreeramakrishnan will leave for the US on June 5, for a nine-day visit as part of the Loka Kerala Sabha regional conference.

The long visit at a time when the state is reeling under an acute financial crisis has already drawn flak from the UDF. Meanwhile, it’s expected that another delegation led by the chief minister will leave for the conference on June 8.

The regional conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha, along with a public meeting, will be held in New York from June 9 to 11. A three-member delegation comprising P Sreeramakrishnan, Norka-Roots CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri and general manager Ajith Kolassery will leave for the US for on June 5 and will return on June 13.

The state government has issued an order sanctioning the delegation’s visit to the US. As per the order, all expenses of the visit, including travel and accommodation will be met from the own funds of Norka-Roots. Opposition UDF has been highly critical of the visit of Norka delegation five days ahead of the conference.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Inviting more criticism from Opposition UDF, a high-level delegation led by Norka vice-chairman P Sreeramakrishnan will leave for the US on June 5, for a nine-day visit as part of the Loka Kerala Sabha regional conference. The long visit at a time when the state is reeling under an acute financial crisis has already drawn flak from the UDF. Meanwhile, it’s expected that another delegation led by the chief minister will leave for the conference on June 8. The regional conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha, along with a public meeting, will be held in New York from June 9 to 11. A three-member delegation comprising P Sreeramakrishnan, Norka-Roots CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri and general manager Ajith Kolassery will leave for the US for on June 5 and will return on June 13. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The state government has issued an order sanctioning the delegation’s visit to the US. As per the order, all expenses of the visit, including travel and accommodation will be met from the own funds of Norka-Roots. Opposition UDF has been highly critical of the visit of Norka delegation five days ahead of the conference.