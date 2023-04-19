‘Balachandra Menon is a multi-faceted artist loved by Malayalis’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian released the book Balachandra Menon: Kaanatha Kazhchakal Kelkatha Shabthangal on the films of ace filmmaker Balachandra Menon, authored by T P Venugopalan and published by Kerala Bhasha Institute, on Tuesday at Bharat Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Author Rose Mary received the book.

After releasing the book, Saji Cheriyan said that Balachandra Menon is a brilliant personality who has proven his talent in all aspects of cinema.

“Menon is an artist loved by the people of Kerala. Having completed more than half a century in Malayalam cinema with an unexaggerated story and characters, Menon’s book on films will be a guide for the future generation who take cinema seriously,” Cheriyan said. The minister also added that the cultural affairs department has decided to recognise those who have made comprehensive contributions to Malayalam cinema.

Balachandra Menon spoke about his films and film experiences. He shared many interesting experiences.

Director of Kerala Bhasha Institute, M Sathyan presided over the function. Bharat Bhavan member secretary Pramod Payyannur introduced the book.

It has been almost half a century since Balachandra Menon started dealing with Malayalis’ visual culture with stories and characters without pretensions.

His film career started in 1978 with ‘Uthradaratri’, and it didn’t take long for him to conquer the world and grow. He has the Limca Book of World Records for having written, directed and acted in the most number of films. The country honoured him with the best actor award for his performance as Ismail in the 1998 film ‘Samandarangal’.

